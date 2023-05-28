Nao Hibino vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Round of 128 of the French Open will see Nao Hibino and Anna-Lena Friedsam go head to head at Stade Roland Garros on Sunday, May 28.
Tune in to watch Hibino and Friedsam on Tennis Channel.
Nao Hibino vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Hibino vs. Friedsam Matchup Info
- Hibino is still in the tournament despite suffering defeat 6-1, 2-6, 4-6 in the qualifying round versus Ylena In-Albon.
- In her last tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Hibino went down in the round of 128 to No. 59-ranked Ana Bogdan, 5-7, 0-6 on May 10.
- In the Internationaux de Strasbourg (her most recent tournament), Friedsam was taken down in the Round of 16 by No. 66-ranked Anna Blinkova, 4-6, 6-7.
- This is the first time that Hibino and Friedsam have gone head to head in the last five years.
Hibino vs. Friedsam Odds and Probabilities
|Nao Hibino
|Anna-Lena Friedsam
|+135
|Odds to Win Match
|-175
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+40000
|42.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|63.6%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|46.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|53.2
