The Round of 128 of the French Open will see Nao Hibino and Anna-Lena Friedsam go head to head at Stade Roland Garros on Sunday, May 28.

Nao Hibino vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Hibino vs. Friedsam Matchup Info

Hibino is still in the tournament despite suffering defeat 6-1, 2-6, 4-6 in the qualifying round versus Ylena In-Albon.

In her last tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Hibino went down in the round of 128 to No. 59-ranked Ana Bogdan, 5-7, 0-6 on May 10.

In the Internationaux de Strasbourg (her most recent tournament), Friedsam was taken down in the Round of 16 by No. 66-ranked Anna Blinkova, 4-6, 6-7.

This is the first time that Hibino and Friedsam have gone head to head in the last five years.

Hibino vs. Friedsam Odds and Probabilities

Nao Hibino Anna-Lena Friedsam +135 Odds to Win Match -175 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 63.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 46.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.2

