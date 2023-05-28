No. 112-ranked Nao Hibino will meet No. 92 Anna-Lena Friedsam in the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, May 28.

Friedsam carries -175 odds to secure a win versus Hibino (+135).

Nao Hibino vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Nao Hibino vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Anna-Lena Friedsam has a 63.6% chance to win.

Nao Hibino Anna-Lena Friedsam +135 Odds to Win Match -175 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 63.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 46.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.2

Nao Hibino vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam Trends and Insights

Hibino is still in the tournament despite falling short 6-1, 2-6, 4-6 in the qualifying round against Ylena In-Albon.

In her last match in the Round of 16 of the Internationaux de Strasbourg, Friedsam lost 4-6, 6-7 against Anna Blinkova.

Hibino has played 42 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 21.7 games per match.

On clay, Hibino has played nine matches over the past year, totaling 21.9 games per match while winning 54.3% of games.

Friedsam is averaging 23.5 games per match through her 37 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 53.0% of those games.

Friedsam has averaged 23.3 games per match and 10.0 games per set through 12 matches on clay courts in the past year.

Hibino and Friedsam have not competed against each other since 2015.

