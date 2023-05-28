Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France is the site where Novak Djokovic and Aleksandar Kovacevic will meet on Sunday in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

Novak Djokovic vs. Aleksandar Kovacevic Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Djokovic vs. Kovacevic Matchup Info

In the quarterfinals of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 17, 2023 (his most recent match), Djokovic was defeated by Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune 2-6, 6-4, 2-6.

Kovacevic is coming off a 4-6, 3-6 defeat at the hands of Stefano Napolitano in the qualifying round at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Djokovic hasn't matched up with Kovacevic in the past five years.

Djokovic vs. Kovacevic Odds and Probabilities

Novak Djokovic Aleksandar Kovacevic -10000 Odds to Win Match +1600 +260 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 99.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 5.9% 27.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 69.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 30.1

