In the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, we have a matchup of No. 114-ranked Aleksandar Kovacevic against No. 3 Novak Djokovic.

In this Round of 128 matchup, Djokovic is favored (-10000) against Kovacevic (+1600) .

Novak Djokovic vs. Aleksandar Kovacevic Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Novak Djokovic vs. Aleksandar Kovacevic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Novak Djokovic has a 99.0% chance to win.

Novak Djokovic Aleksandar Kovacevic -10000 Odds to Win Match +1600 +260 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 99.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 5.9% 27.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 69.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 30.1

Novak Djokovic vs. Aleksandar Kovacevic Trends and Insights

Djokovic last played on May 17, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, and the match ended in a 2-6, 6-4, 2-6 defeat by No. 7-ranked Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune .

Kovacevic is coming off a 4-6, 3-6 defeat at the hands of Stefano Napolitano in the qualifying round at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Djokovic has played 53 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 25.3 games per match.

Djokovic has played 11 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 26.2 games per match.

Kovacevic has averaged 24.9 games per match through his 18 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 48.1% of the games.

On clay, Kovacevic has played two matches and averaged 19.5 games per match and 9.8 games per set.

Djokovic and Kovacevic have not played each other since 2015.

