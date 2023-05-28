Novak Djokovic vs. Aleksandar Kovacevic: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | French Open
In the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, we have a matchup of No. 114-ranked Aleksandar Kovacevic against No. 3 Novak Djokovic.
In this Round of 128 matchup, Djokovic is favored (-10000) against Kovacevic (+1600) .
Novak Djokovic vs. Aleksandar Kovacevic Match Information
- Tournament: The French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Novak Djokovic vs. Aleksandar Kovacevic Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Novak Djokovic has a 99.0% chance to win.
|Novak Djokovic
|Aleksandar Kovacevic
|-10000
|Odds to Win Match
|+1600
|+260
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|99.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|5.9%
|27.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|69.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|30.1
Novak Djokovic vs. Aleksandar Kovacevic Trends and Insights
- Djokovic last played on May 17, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, and the match ended in a 2-6, 6-4, 2-6 defeat by No. 7-ranked Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune .
- Kovacevic is coming off a 4-6, 3-6 defeat at the hands of Stefano Napolitano in the qualifying round at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- Djokovic has played 53 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 25.3 games per match.
- Djokovic has played 11 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 26.2 games per match.
- Kovacevic has averaged 24.9 games per match through his 18 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 48.1% of the games.
- On clay, Kovacevic has played two matches and averaged 19.5 games per match and 9.8 games per set.
- Djokovic and Kovacevic have not played each other since 2015.
