In the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, we have a matchup of No. 114-ranked Aleksandar Kovacevic against No. 3 Novak Djokovic.

In this Round of 128 matchup, Djokovic is favored (-10000) against Kovacevic (+1600) .

Novak Djokovic vs. Aleksandar Kovacevic Match Information

  • Tournament: The French Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Sunday, May 28
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Venue: Stade Roland Garros
  • Location: Paris, France
  • Court Surface: Clay

Novak Djokovic vs. Aleksandar Kovacevic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Novak Djokovic has a 99.0% chance to win.

Novak Djokovic Aleksandar Kovacevic
-10000 Odds to Win Match +1600
+260 Odds to Win Tournament +50000
99.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 5.9%
27.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2%
69.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 30.1

Novak Djokovic vs. Aleksandar Kovacevic Trends and Insights

  • Djokovic last played on May 17, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, and the match ended in a 2-6, 6-4, 2-6 defeat by No. 7-ranked Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune .
  • Kovacevic is coming off a 4-6, 3-6 defeat at the hands of Stefano Napolitano in the qualifying round at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
  • Djokovic has played 53 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 25.3 games per match.
  • Djokovic has played 11 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 26.2 games per match.
  • Kovacevic has averaged 24.9 games per match through his 18 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 48.1% of the games.
  • On clay, Kovacevic has played two matches and averaged 19.5 games per match and 9.8 games per set.
  • Djokovic and Kovacevic have not played each other since 2015.

