A match between Olga Danilovic (No. 104) and Kateryna Baindl (No. 80) is on tap for Sunday, May 28 as part of the Round of 128 of the French Open in Paris, France.

The Danilovic-Baindl matchup will air on Tennis Channel, so tune in to take in the action.

Olga Danilovic vs. Kateryna Baindl Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Danilovic vs. Baindl Matchup Info

Danilovic took down Erika Andreeva 6-2, 6-4 in the qualifying round on Friday.

Danilovic was defeated by Ana Konjuh (2-6, 5-7) on May 8 in the qualification round 1 of her previous tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

In the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem (her previous tournament), Baindl was taken down in the Round of 32 by No. 43-ranked Mayar Sherif, 1-6, 3-6.

Danilovic hasn't matched up with Baindl in the past five years.

Danilovic vs. Baindl Odds and Probabilities

Olga Danilovic Kateryna Baindl -450 Odds to Win Match +320 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 81.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 23.8% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 59.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.2

