Olga Danilovic vs. Kateryna Baindl: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
A match between Olga Danilovic (No. 104) and Kateryna Baindl (No. 80) is on tap for Sunday, May 28 as part of the Round of 128 of the French Open in Paris, France.
The Danilovic-Baindl matchup will air on Tennis Channel, so tune in to take in the action.
Olga Danilovic vs. Kateryna Baindl Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Danilovic vs. Baindl Matchup Info
- Danilovic took down Erika Andreeva 6-2, 6-4 in the qualifying round on Friday.
- Danilovic was defeated by Ana Konjuh (2-6, 5-7) on May 8 in the qualification round 1 of her previous tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- In the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem (her previous tournament), Baindl was taken down in the Round of 32 by No. 43-ranked Mayar Sherif, 1-6, 3-6.
- Danilovic hasn't matched up with Baindl in the past five years.
Danilovic vs. Baindl Odds and Probabilities
|Olga Danilovic
|Kateryna Baindl
|-450
|Odds to Win Match
|+320
|+35000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|81.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|23.8%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|59.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|40.2
