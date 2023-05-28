Kateryna Baindl (No. 80) will meet Olga Danilovic (No. 104) in the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, May 28.

Danilovic is favored (-450) in this match, compared to the underdog Baindl, who is +320.

Olga Danilovic vs. Kateryna Baindl Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Olga Danilovic vs. Kateryna Baindl Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Olga Danilovic has an 81.8% chance to win.

Olga Danilovic Kateryna Baindl -450 Odds to Win Match +320 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 81.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 23.8% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 59.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.2

Olga Danilovic vs. Kateryna Baindl Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Friday, Danilovic eliminated No. 147-ranked Erika Andreeva, 6-2, 6-4.

Baindl is coming off a 1-6, 3-6 loss at the hands of No. 43-ranked Mayar Sherif in the Round of 32 at the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem.

Danilovic has played 23.5 games per match in her 24 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Danilovic has played nine matches on clay over the past year, and 22.1 games per match.

Baindl is averaging 21.6 games per match through her 29 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 49.4% of those games.

On clay, Baindl has played 17 matches and averaged 19.6 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

This is the first time that Danilovic and Baindl have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

