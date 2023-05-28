Kateryna Baindl (No. 80) will meet Olga Danilovic (No. 104) in the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, May 28.

Danilovic is favored (-450) in this match, compared to the underdog Baindl, who is +320.

Olga Danilovic vs. Kateryna Baindl Match Information

  • Tournament: The French Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Sunday, May 28
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Venue: Stade Roland Garros
  • Location: Paris, France
  • Court Surface: Clay

Olga Danilovic vs. Kateryna Baindl Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Olga Danilovic has an 81.8% chance to win.

Olga Danilovic Kateryna Baindl
-450 Odds to Win Match +320
+35000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000
81.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 23.8%
0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2%
59.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.2

Olga Danilovic vs. Kateryna Baindl Trends and Insights

  • In the qualifying round on Friday, Danilovic eliminated No. 147-ranked Erika Andreeva, 6-2, 6-4.
  • Baindl is coming off a 1-6, 3-6 loss at the hands of No. 43-ranked Mayar Sherif in the Round of 32 at the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem.
  • Danilovic has played 23.5 games per match in her 24 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).
  • Danilovic has played nine matches on clay over the past year, and 22.1 games per match.
  • Baindl is averaging 21.6 games per match through her 29 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 49.4% of those games.
  • On clay, Baindl has played 17 matches and averaged 19.6 games per match and 9.5 games per set.
  • This is the first time that Danilovic and Baindl have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

