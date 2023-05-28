Olga Danilovic vs. Kateryna Baindl: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | French Open
Kateryna Baindl (No. 80) will meet Olga Danilovic (No. 104) in the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, May 28.
Danilovic is favored (-450) in this match, compared to the underdog Baindl, who is +320.
Olga Danilovic vs. Kateryna Baindl Match Information
- Tournament: The French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Olga Danilovic vs. Kateryna Baindl Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Olga Danilovic has an 81.8% chance to win.
|Olga Danilovic
|Kateryna Baindl
|-450
|Odds to Win Match
|+320
|+35000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|81.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|23.8%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|59.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|40.2
Olga Danilovic vs. Kateryna Baindl Trends and Insights
- In the qualifying round on Friday, Danilovic eliminated No. 147-ranked Erika Andreeva, 6-2, 6-4.
- Baindl is coming off a 1-6, 3-6 loss at the hands of No. 43-ranked Mayar Sherif in the Round of 32 at the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem.
- Danilovic has played 23.5 games per match in her 24 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).
- Danilovic has played nine matches on clay over the past year, and 22.1 games per match.
- Baindl is averaging 21.6 games per match through her 29 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 49.4% of those games.
- On clay, Baindl has played 17 matches and averaged 19.6 games per match and 9.5 games per set.
- This is the first time that Danilovic and Baindl have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
