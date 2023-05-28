Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France is the site where Panna Udvardy and Iryna Shymanovich will collide on Sunday in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

Panna Udvardy vs. Iryna Shymanovich Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Udvardy vs. Shymanovich Matchup Info

In the Round of 32 of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem on May 22, 2023 (her most recent match), Udvardy was dropped by Peyton Stearns 1-6, 1-6.

Shymanovich beat Mai Hontama 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 in the qualifying round on Thursday.

In the qualification final of her previous tournament (the Copa Colsanitas) on April 2, Shymanovich was eliminated by No. 186-ranked Rosa Vicens Mas 1-6, 6-1, 3-6.

This is the first time that Udvardy and Shymanovich have faced each other in the last five years.

Udvardy vs. Shymanovich Odds and Probabilities

Panna Udvardy Iryna Shymanovich +180 Odds to Win Match -250 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 35.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 42 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58

