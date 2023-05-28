In the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, Iryna Shymanovich (ranked No. 211) meets Panna Udvardy (No. 95).

With -250 odds, Shymanovich is the favorite against Udvardy (+180) in this match.

Panna Udvardy vs. Iryna Shymanovich Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Panna Udvardy vs. Iryna Shymanovich Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Iryna Shymanovich has a 71.4% chance to win.

Panna Udvardy Iryna Shymanovich +180 Odds to Win Match -250 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 35.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 42 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58

Panna Udvardy vs. Iryna Shymanovich Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem on May 22, 2023 (her last match), Udvardy was defeated by Peyton Stearns 1-6, 1-6.

In the qualifying round on Thursday, Shymanovich clinched a victory against No. 189-ranked Mai Hontama, winning 6-2, 3-6, 7-6.

In her 16 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Udvardy has played an average of 21.6 games.

Udvardy has played seven matches on clay over the past year, and 22.1 games per match.

In her eight matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Shymanovich is averaging 22.1 games per match while winning 50.3% of those games.

In five matches on clay courts in the past year, Shymanovich has averaged 22.2 games per match and 9.3 games per set, winning 57.7% of the games.

Dating back to 2015, Udvardy and Shymanovich have not competed against each other.

