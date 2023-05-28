The Round of 128 at the French Open is set for Sunday, with Tallon Griekspoor, the No. 39-ranked player, taking on Pedro Martinez, the No. 135-ranked player.

You can see as Martinez attempts to hold off Griekspoor on Tennis Channel.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Pedro Martinez vs. Tallon Griekspoor Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Martinez vs. Griekspoor Matchup Info

Martinez is looking to maintain momentum after a 2-6, 7-5, 6-0 victory over No. 124-ranked Facundo Bagnis in Thursday's qualifying round.

In his most recent tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Martinez went down in the round of 128 to No. 49-ranked Alexander Bublik, 3-6, 6-7 on May 10.

Griekspoor is coming off a defeat in the at the Gonet Geneva Open, falling - (retired) to Nicolas Jarry.

Martinez and Griekspoor haven't squared off against each other in the last five years.

Martinez vs. Griekspoor Odds and Probabilities

Pedro Martinez Tallon Griekspoor -110 Odds to Win Match -120 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 49.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.