In the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, No. 135-ranked Pedro Martinez meets No. 39 Tallon Griekspoor.

With -120 odds, Griekspoor is favored over Martinez (-110) for this match.

Pedro Martinez vs. Tallon Griekspoor Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Pedro Martinez vs. Tallon Griekspoor Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tallon Griekspoor has a 54.5% chance to win.

Pedro Martinez Tallon Griekspoor -110 Odds to Win Match -120 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 49.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.4

Pedro Martinez vs. Tallon Griekspoor Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Thursday, Martinez defeated Facundo Bagnis 2-6, 7-5, 6-0.

In his last match, which was scheduled for May 24, 2023 at the Gonet Geneva Open, Griekspoor was eliminated against Nicolas Jarry via walkover.

In his 44 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Martinez has played an average of 23.8 games.

On clay, Martinez has played 21 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.8 games per match while winning 50.7% of games.

Griekspoor is averaging 24.4 games per match in his 50 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 49.7% of those games.

In nine matches on clay courts in the past year, Griekspoor has averaged 21.1 games per match and 11.2 games per set, winning 47.9% of the games.

Dating back to 2015, Martinez and Griekspoor have not met on the court.

