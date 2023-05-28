Petra Kvitova and Elisabetta Cocciaretto are on track to match up in the Round of 128 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros on May 28.

You can watch as Kvitova attempts to knock out Cocciaretto on Tennis Channel.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Petra Kvitova vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Kvitova vs. Cocciaretto Matchup Info

Kvitova lost 6-7, 1-6 versus Jule Niemeier in the Round of 64 of the Mutua Madrid Open (her most recent match).

In the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (her previous tournament), Cocciaretto was beaten in the Round of 64 by No. 25-ranked Anastasia Potapova, 4-6, 4-6.

Kvitova hasn't gone toe to toe with Cocciaretto in the past five years.

Kvitova vs. Cocciaretto Odds and Probabilities

Petra Kvitova Elisabetta Cocciaretto -130 Odds to Win Match +100 +12500 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 56.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 0.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 48.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.