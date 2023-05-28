Petra Kvitova vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Petra Kvitova and Elisabetta Cocciaretto are on track to match up in the Round of 128 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros on May 28.
You can watch as Kvitova attempts to knock out Cocciaretto on Tennis Channel.
Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Petra Kvitova vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Kvitova vs. Cocciaretto Matchup Info
- Kvitova lost 6-7, 1-6 versus Jule Niemeier in the Round of 64 of the Mutua Madrid Open (her most recent match).
- In the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (her previous tournament), Cocciaretto was beaten in the Round of 64 by No. 25-ranked Anastasia Potapova, 4-6, 4-6.
- Kvitova hasn't gone toe to toe with Cocciaretto in the past five years.
Kvitova vs. Cocciaretto Odds and Probabilities
|Petra Kvitova
|Elisabetta Cocciaretto
|-130
|Odds to Win Match
|+100
|+12500
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+25000
|56.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|50.0%
|0.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.4%
|48.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|51.7
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.