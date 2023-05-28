No. 10-ranked Petra Kvitova will take on No. 43 Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, May 28.

Kvitova has -130 odds to secure a win versus Cocciaretto (+100).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Petra Kvitova vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Petra Kvitova vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Petra Kvitova has a 56.5% chance to win.

Petra Kvitova Elisabetta Cocciaretto -130 Odds to Win Match +100 +12500 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 56.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 0.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 48.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Petra Kvitova vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto Trends and Insights

Kvitova most recently hit the court on April 27, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Mutua Madrid Open, and the match ended in a 6-7, 1-6 defeat by No. 67-ranked Jule Niemeier .

In her last match on May 11, 2023, Cocciaretto came up short 4-6, 4-6 against Anastasia Potapova in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

In her 46 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Kvitova has played an average of 21.8 games.

In her one match on clay over the past year, Kvitova has played an average of 20.0 games.

Cocciaretto has averaged 21.0 games per match in her 38 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 52.7% of the games.

On clay, Cocciaretto has played 12 matches and averaged 21.1 games per match and 9.4 games per set.

This is the first time that Kvitova and Cocciaretto have played in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.