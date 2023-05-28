Petra Martic and Shelby Rogers are on track to go head to head in the Round of 128 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros on May 28.

Petra Martic vs. Shelby Rogers Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Martic vs. Rogers Matchup Info

Martic came up short 4-6, 2-6 against Maria Camila Osorio Serrano in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (her last match).

In her most recent match on May 9, 2023, Rogers was defeated 6-4, 1-6, 4-6 against Linda Noskova in the Round of 128 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

When these two players have met on the court, Martic has racked up two wins, while Rogers has one. In their last meeting on June 28, 2022, Martic took care of business with a 6-2, 7-6 victory.

Martic and Rogers have played seven total sets, with Martic taking four sets and Rogers coming out on top in three of them.

Martic and Rogers have squared off in 74 total games, with Martic winning 39 games and Rogers claiming 35.

Martic vs. Rogers Odds and Probabilities

Petra Martic Shelby Rogers -155 Odds to Win Match +120 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 53.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.4

