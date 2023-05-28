In the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, Petra Martic (ranked No. 37) takes on Shelby Rogers (No. 33).

In the Round of 128, Martic is favored over Rogers, with -155 odds against the underdog's +120.

Petra Martic vs. Shelby Rogers Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Petra Martic vs. Shelby Rogers Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Petra Martic has a 60.8% chance to win.

Petra Martic Shelby Rogers -155 Odds to Win Match +120 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 53.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.4

Petra Martic vs. Shelby Rogers Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 11, 2023 (her last match), Martic was dropped by Maria Camila Osorio Serrano 4-6, 2-6.

In the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (her previous tournament), Rogers was defeated in the Round of 128 by No. 54-ranked Linda Noskova, 6-4, 1-6, 4-6.

Martic has played 46 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 21.9 games per match.

Martic has played 16 matches on clay over the past year, and 21.7 games per match.

Rogers has averaged 22.1 games per match in her 44 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 50.6% of the games.

On clay surfaces, Rogers has played seven matches and averaged 24.6 games per match and 9.6 games per set.

Martic and Rogers have met three times dating back to 2015, and Martic has a 2-1 advantage, including a 6-2, 7-6 win in their last meeting on June 28, 2022 at the Wimbledon.

Martic and Rogers have faced off in seven total sets, with Martic taking four of them and Rogers three.

Martic has won 39 games (52.7% win rate) versus Rogers, who has claimed 35 games.

Martic and Rogers have played three times, averaging 24.7 games and 2.3 sets per match.

