Peyton Stearns vs. Katerina Siniakova: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France is the site where Peyton Stearns and Katerina Siniakova will meet on Sunday in the Round of 128 of the French Open.
Siniakova's matchup with Stearns can be watched on Tennis Channel, so tune in to take in the action.
Peyton Stearns vs. Katerina Siniakova Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Stearns vs. Siniakova Matchup Info
- Stearns is coming off a loss to No. 35-ranked Sloane Stephens, 7-6, 3-6, 6-7, in the quarterfinals at the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem.
- Siniakova is coming off a setback in the Round of 128 at the Miami Open presented by Itau, losing 6-3, 3-3 (retired) to Claire Liu.
- This is the first time that Stearns and Siniakova have competed against each other in the last five years.
Stearns vs. Siniakova Odds and Probabilities
|Peyton Stearns
|Katerina Siniakova
|-225
|Odds to Win Match
|+175
|+25000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+40000
|69.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|36.4%
|0.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|56.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|43.2
