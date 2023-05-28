Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France is the site where Peyton Stearns and Katerina Siniakova will meet on Sunday in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

Siniakova's matchup with Stearns can be watched on Tennis Channel, so tune in to take in the action.

Peyton Stearns vs. Katerina Siniakova Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Stearns vs. Siniakova Matchup Info

Stearns is coming off a loss to No. 35-ranked Sloane Stephens, 7-6, 3-6, 6-7, in the quarterfinals at the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem.

Siniakova is coming off a setback in the Round of 128 at the Miami Open presented by Itau, losing 6-3, 3-3 (retired) to Claire Liu.

This is the first time that Stearns and Siniakova have competed against each other in the last five years.

Stearns vs. Siniakova Odds and Probabilities

Peyton Stearns Katerina Siniakova -225 Odds to Win Match +175 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 56.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.2

