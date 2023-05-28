In the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, Katerina Siniakova (ranked No. 47) takes on Peyton Stearns (No. 69).

Stearns is getting -225 odds to claim a win versus Siniakova (+175).

Peyton Stearns vs. Katerina Siniakova Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Peyton Stearns vs. Katerina Siniakova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Peyton Stearns has a 69.2% chance to win.

Peyton Stearns Katerina Siniakova -225 Odds to Win Match +175 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 56.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.2

Peyton Stearns vs. Katerina Siniakova Trends and Insights

Stearns last hit the court on May 25, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem, and the matchup finished in a 7-6, 3-6, 6-7 defeat by No. 35-ranked Sloane Stephens .

Siniakova is coming off a defeat in the Round of 128 at the Miami Open presented by Itau, falling 6-3, 3-3 (retired) to Claire Liu.

Stearns has played 19 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 24.0 games per match.

Stearns has played eight matches on clay over the past year, and 23.0 games per match.

Siniakova has played 31 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 21.8 games per match and winning 50.5% of those games.

On clay, Siniakova has played seven matches and averaged 19.0 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Stearns and Siniakova have not matched up on the court.

