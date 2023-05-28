Sunday's Round of 128 at the French Open includes a matchup between Quentin Halys and Guido Pella at Stade Roland Garros.

Halys' matchup with Pella can be seen on Tennis Channel, so tune in to catch the action.

Quentin Halys vs. Guido Pella Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Halys vs. Pella Matchup Info

In the Round of 64 of the Mutua Madrid Open on April 28, 2023 (his last match), Halys was dropped by Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-7, 3-6.

In the Gonet Geneva Open (his previous tournament), Pella was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 86-ranked Ilya Ivashka, 4-6, 5-7.

This is the first time that Halys and Pella have played each other in the last five years.

Halys vs. Pella Odds and Probabilities

Quentin Halys Guido Pella -350 Odds to Win Match +240 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 59.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.2

