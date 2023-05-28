Quentin Halys vs. Guido Pella: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Sunday's Round of 128 at the French Open includes a matchup between Quentin Halys and Guido Pella at Stade Roland Garros.
Halys' matchup with Pella can be seen on Tennis Channel, so tune in to catch the action.
Quentin Halys vs. Guido Pella Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Halys vs. Pella Matchup Info
- In the Round of 64 of the Mutua Madrid Open on April 28, 2023 (his last match), Halys was dropped by Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-7, 3-6.
- In the Gonet Geneva Open (his previous tournament), Pella was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 86-ranked Ilya Ivashka, 4-6, 5-7.
- This is the first time that Halys and Pella have played each other in the last five years.
Halys vs. Pella Odds and Probabilities
|Quentin Halys
|Guido Pella
|-350
|Odds to Win Match
|+240
|+30000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|77.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|29.4%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|59.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|40.2
