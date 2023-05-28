In the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, Guido Pella (ranked No. 421) takes on Quentin Halys (No. 87).

Halys carries -350 odds to claim a spot in the round of 64 versus Pella (+240).

Quentin Halys vs. Guido Pella Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Quentin Halys vs. Guido Pella Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Quentin Halys has a 77.8% chance to win.

Quentin Halys Guido Pella -350 Odds to Win Match +240 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 59.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.2

Quentin Halys vs. Guido Pella Trends and Insights

In his most recent tournament, the Mutua Madrid Open, Halys was eliminated by No. 25-ranked Roberto Bautista Agut, 6-4, 6-7, 3-6, in the Round of 64.

Pella last played on May 23, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Gonet Geneva Open and was taken down 4-6, 5-7 by No. 86-ranked Ilya Ivashka.

Halys has played 52 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 25.1 games per match.

On clay, Halys has played seven matches over the past year, totaling 27.0 games per match while winning 54.0% of games.

Pella is averaging 22.9 games per match in his 11 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 47.2% of those games.

In six matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months, Pella has averaged 19.5 games per match and 9.8 games per set, winning 47.0% of the games.

Dating back to 2015, Halys and Pella have not met on the court.

