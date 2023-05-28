Sunday's Round of 128 at the French Open includes a matchup between Rebecca Marino and Diana Shnaider at Stade Roland Garros.

Rebecca Marino vs. Diana Shnaider Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Marino vs. Shnaider Matchup Info

In her previous tournament, the Mutua Madrid Open, Marino was defeated by No. 29-ranked Elise Mertens, 3-6, 1-6, in the Round of 64.

In her last match in the Round of 16 of the Credit One Charleston Open, Shnaider was defeated 1-6, 3-6 versus Paula Badosa.

Marino hasn't played Shnaider in the past five years.

Marino vs. Shnaider Odds and Probabilities

Rebecca Marino Diana Shnaider +155 Odds to Win Match -200 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 39.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 66.7% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 44.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.8

