In the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, we have a matchup featuring No. 107-ranked Diana Shnaider versus No. 79 Rebecca Marino.

Shnaider is getting -200 odds to bring home a victory against Marino (+155).

Rebecca Marino vs. Diana Shnaider Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Rebecca Marino vs. Diana Shnaider Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Diana Shnaider has a 66.7% chance to win.

Rebecca Marino Diana Shnaider +155 Odds to Win Match -200 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 39.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 66.7% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 44.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.8

Rebecca Marino vs. Diana Shnaider Trends and Insights

In her previous tournament, the Mutua Madrid Open, Marino was beaten by No. 29-ranked Elise Mertens, 3-6, 1-6, in the Round of 64.

In her most recent match on April 6, 2023, Shnaider lost 1-6, 3-6 versus Paula Badosa in the Round of 16 of the Credit One Charleston Open.

Marino has played 22.5 games per match in her 52 matches over the past year (across all court types).

Marino has played two matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 19.5 games per match.

Shnaider is averaging 21.7 games per match through her 12 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 51.2% of those games.

Shnaider has averaged 18.0 games per match and 9.0 games per set through three matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Marino and Shnaider have matched up in the last five years.

