The Round of 128 at the French Open is set for Sunday, with Fiona Ferro, the No. 462-ranked player, taking on Rebecca Peterson, the No. 86-ranked player.

Rebecca Peterson vs. Fiona Ferro Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Peterson vs. Ferro Matchup Info

Peterson is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 102-ranked Lucia Bronzetti, 4-6, 6-7, in the Round of 32 at the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem.

In the qualifying round on Friday, Ferro clinched a victory against No. 150-ranked Jaimee Fourlis, winning 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.

Ferro was eliminated in the qualification round 1 of her most recent tournament (the US Open) on August 24, when she went down 2-6, 3-6 to Katie Boulter.

In the lone matchup between Peterson and Ferro in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 32 at 2020 WTA Hobart, Australia Women Singles, Ferro was the last one standing, registering the 4-4 win.

Peterson vs. Ferro Odds and Probabilities

Rebecca Peterson Fiona Ferro -175 Odds to Win Match +135 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 53.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.3

