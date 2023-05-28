Rebecca Peterson vs. Fiona Ferro: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Round of 128 at the French Open is set for Sunday, with Fiona Ferro, the No. 462-ranked player, taking on Rebecca Peterson, the No. 86-ranked player.
You can watch Peterson try to knock out Ferro on Tennis Channel.
Rebecca Peterson vs. Fiona Ferro Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- Court Surface: Clay
Peterson vs. Ferro Matchup Info
- Peterson is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 102-ranked Lucia Bronzetti, 4-6, 6-7, in the Round of 32 at the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem.
- In the qualifying round on Friday, Ferro clinched a victory against No. 150-ranked Jaimee Fourlis, winning 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.
- Ferro was eliminated in the qualification round 1 of her most recent tournament (the US Open) on August 24, when she went down 2-6, 3-6 to Katie Boulter.
- In the lone matchup between Peterson and Ferro in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 32 at 2020 WTA Hobart, Australia Women Singles, Ferro was the last one standing, registering the 4-4 win.
Peterson vs. Ferro Odds and Probabilities
|Rebecca Peterson
|Fiona Ferro
|-175
|Odds to Win Match
|+135
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+40000
|63.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|42.6%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|53.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|46.3
