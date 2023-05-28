On Sunday, Fiona Ferro (No. 462 in the world) faces Rebecca Peterson (No. 86) in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

Peterson is the favorite (-175) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Ferro, who is +135.

Rebecca Peterson vs. Fiona Ferro Match Information

  • Tournament: The French Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Sunday, May 28
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Venue: Stade Roland Garros
  • Location: Paris, France
  • Court Surface: Clay

Rebecca Peterson vs. Fiona Ferro Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Rebecca Peterson has a 63.6% chance to win.

Rebecca Peterson Fiona Ferro
-175 Odds to Win Match +135
+40000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000
63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6%
0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2%
53.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.3

Rebecca Peterson vs. Fiona Ferro Trends and Insights

  • Peterson was defeated 4-6, 6-7 against Lucia Bronzetti in the Round of 32 of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem (her most recent match).
  • Ferro made it to the Round of 128 by taking down No. 150-ranked Jaimee Fourlis 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 on Friday.
  • Peterson has played 26 matches over the past year across all court types, and 21.5 games per match.
  • In her four matches on clay over the past 12 months, Peterson has played an average of 19.0 games.
  • Ferro has played four matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 22.5 games per match and winning 50.0% of those games.
  • In the one match between Peterson and Ferro dating back to 2015, in the 2020 WTA Hobart, Australia Women Singles Round of 32, Ferro won 4-4.

