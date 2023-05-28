On Sunday, Fiona Ferro (No. 462 in the world) faces Rebecca Peterson (No. 86) in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

Peterson is the favorite (-175) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Ferro, who is +135.

Rebecca Peterson vs. Fiona Ferro Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Rebecca Peterson vs. Fiona Ferro Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Rebecca Peterson has a 63.6% chance to win.

Rebecca Peterson Fiona Ferro -175 Odds to Win Match +135 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 53.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.3

Rebecca Peterson vs. Fiona Ferro Trends and Insights

Peterson was defeated 4-6, 6-7 against Lucia Bronzetti in the Round of 32 of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem (her most recent match).

Ferro made it to the Round of 128 by taking down No. 150-ranked Jaimee Fourlis 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 on Friday.

Peterson has played 26 matches over the past year across all court types, and 21.5 games per match.

In her four matches on clay over the past 12 months, Peterson has played an average of 19.0 games.

Ferro has played four matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 22.5 games per match and winning 50.0% of those games.

In the one match between Peterson and Ferro dating back to 2015, in the 2020 WTA Hobart, Australia Women Singles Round of 32, Ferro won 4-4.

