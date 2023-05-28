Rebecca Peterson vs. Fiona Ferro: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | French Open
On Sunday, Fiona Ferro (No. 462 in the world) faces Rebecca Peterson (No. 86) in the Round of 128 of the French Open.
Peterson is the favorite (-175) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Ferro, who is +135.
Rebecca Peterson vs. Fiona Ferro Match Information
- Tournament: The French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Rebecca Peterson vs. Fiona Ferro Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Rebecca Peterson has a 63.6% chance to win.
|Rebecca Peterson
|Fiona Ferro
|-175
|Odds to Win Match
|+135
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+40000
|63.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|42.6%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|53.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|46.3
Rebecca Peterson vs. Fiona Ferro Trends and Insights
- Peterson was defeated 4-6, 6-7 against Lucia Bronzetti in the Round of 32 of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem (her most recent match).
- Ferro made it to the Round of 128 by taking down No. 150-ranked Jaimee Fourlis 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 on Friday.
- Peterson has played 26 matches over the past year across all court types, and 21.5 games per match.
- In her four matches on clay over the past 12 months, Peterson has played an average of 19.0 games.
- Ferro has played four matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 22.5 games per match and winning 50.0% of those games.
- In the one match between Peterson and Ferro dating back to 2015, in the 2020 WTA Hobart, Australia Women Singles Round of 32, Ferro won 4-4.
