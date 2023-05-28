Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France is the venue where Rebeka Masarova and Cori Gauff will collide on Sunday in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

Rebeka Masarova vs. Cori Gauff Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Masarova vs. Gauff Matchup Info

In the qualifying round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 9, 2023 (her most recent match), Masarova was defeated by Dayana Yastremska 3-6, 2-6.

Gauff is coming off a 6-4, 2-6, 2-6 defeat to No. 38-ranked Marie Bouzkova in the Round of 32 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

In the one matchup between Masarova and Gauff in the last five years, which took place in the finals at ASB Classic, Gauff came out on top, registering the 6-1, 6-1 victory.

In two sets between Gauff and Masarova, Gauff has pulled off the sweep, securing wins in all of them.

Gauff and Masarova have matched up for 14 total games, with Gauff securing the win in 12 games and Masarova claiming two.

Masarova vs. Gauff Odds and Probabilities

Rebeka Masarova Cori Gauff +310 Odds to Win Match -450 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 24.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 81.8% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 40.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.2

