In the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, No. 68-ranked Rebeka Masarova takes on No. 6 Cori Gauff.

In this Round of 128 match, Gauff is favored (-450) versus Masarova (+310) .

Rebeka Masarova vs. Cori Gauff Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Rebeka Masarova vs. Cori Gauff Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Cori Gauff has an 81.8% chance to win.

Rebeka Masarova Cori Gauff +310 Odds to Win Match -450 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 24.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 81.8% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 40.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.2

Rebeka Masarova vs. Cori Gauff Trends and Insights

In her most recent tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Masarova was eliminated by No. 158-ranked Dayana Yastremska, 3-6, 2-6, in the qualifying round.

In her most recent match on May 14, 2023, Gauff lost 6-4, 2-6, 2-6 versus Marie Bouzkova in the Round of 32 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Masarova has played 22.3 games per match in her 44 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

On clay, Masarova has played 16 matches over the past year, totaling 23.3 games per match while winning 54.3% of games.

In the past year, Gauff has played 58 total matches (across all court types), winning 55.8% of the games. She averages 19.9 games per match and 9.4 games per set.

In 11 matches on clay courts in the past year, Gauff has averaged 18.7 games per match and 8.6 games per set, winning 54.4% of the games.

In the only match between Masarova and Gauff dating back to 2015, in the ASB Classic finals, Gauff won 6-1, 6-1.

Gauff has won two sets versus Masarova (good for a 100.0% win percentage), compared to Masarova's zero.

Gauff and Masarova have faced off in 14 total games, with Gauff winning 12 and Masarova claiming two.

In one head-to-head match, Masarova and Gauff are averaging 14.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

