Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 28
Sunday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (29-23) and the Boston Red Sox (28-24) at Chase Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Diamondbacks taking home the win. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on May 28.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (5-3) to the mound, while Tanner Houck (3-3) will get the nod for the Red Sox.
Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 3-2.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Boston and its foes are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Red Sox are 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (two of those matchups had a spread listed by oddsmakers).
- The Red Sox have been underdogs in 29 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (51.7%) in those contests.
- This season, Boston has come away with a win 13 times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- The offense for Boston is No. 4 in MLB, scoring 5.2 runs per game (271 total runs).
- The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.69 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 22
|@ Angels
|L 2-1
|Tanner Houck vs Jaime Barria
|May 23
|@ Angels
|L 4-0
|Brayan Bello vs Griffin Canning
|May 24
|@ Angels
|L 7-3
|James Paxton vs Tyler Anderson
|May 26
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 7-2
|Chris Sale vs Brandon Pfaadt
|May 27
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 2-1
|Garrett Whitlock vs Zach Davies
|May 28
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Merrill Kelly
|May 30
|Reds
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Ben Lively
|May 31
|Reds
|-
|James Paxton vs Luke Weaver
|June 1
|Reds
|-
|Chris Sale vs Hunter Greene
|June 2
|Rays
|-
|Garrett Whitlock vs Tyler Glasnow
|June 3
|Rays
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Taj Bradley
