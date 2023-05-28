Sunday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (29-23) and the Boston Red Sox (28-24) at Chase Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Diamondbacks taking home the win. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on May 28.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (5-3) to the mound, while Tanner Houck (3-3) will get the nod for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 3-2.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Boston and its foes are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Red Sox are 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (two of those matchups had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 29 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (51.7%) in those contests.

This season, Boston has come away with a win 13 times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Boston is No. 4 in MLB, scoring 5.2 runs per game (271 total runs).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.69 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Red Sox Schedule