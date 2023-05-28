Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks on May 28, 2023
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Alex Verdugo and others when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Boston Red Sox at Chase Field on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Verdugo Stats
- Verdugo has 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 20 walks and 20 RBI (56 total hits). He has stolen three bases.
- He has a .289/.367/.459 slash line on the year.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 27
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 26
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Angels
|May. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|May. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Merrill Kelly Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Kelly Stats
- Merrill Kelly (5-3) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 11th start of the season.
- He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.
- Kelly will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 34-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 26th, 1.081 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 26th.
Kelly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Pirates
|May. 21
|5.0
|3
|3
|2
|4
|2
|at Athletics
|May. 15
|7.0
|4
|2
|1
|9
|1
|vs. Marlins
|May. 10
|6.0
|4
|4
|4
|6
|1
|vs. Nationals
|May. 5
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|10
|1
|at Rockies
|Apr. 28
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|5
|1
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Gurriel Stats
- Gurriel has 14 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 13 walks and 28 RBI (54 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He's slashed .310/.363/.552 so far this season.
Gurriel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Phillies
|May. 23
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Phillies
|May. 22
|4-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|8
|0
|at Pirates
|May. 21
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Carroll Stats
- Corbin Carroll has 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 22 walks and 17 RBI (48 total hits). He has stolen 14 bases.
- He's slashed .284/.374/.503 on the year.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Phillies
|May. 23
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|at Phillies
|May. 22
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
