Sportsbooks have listed player props for Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Alex Verdugo and others when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Boston Red Sox at Chase Field on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Verdugo Stats

Verdugo has 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 20 walks and 20 RBI (56 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He has a .289/.367/.459 slash line on the year.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks May. 27 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks May. 26 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Angels May. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Merrill Kelly Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Kelly Stats

Merrill Kelly (5-3) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 11th start of the season.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Kelly will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 34-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 26th, 1.081 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 26th.

Kelly Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Pirates May. 21 5.0 3 3 2 4 2 at Athletics May. 15 7.0 4 2 1 9 1 vs. Marlins May. 10 6.0 4 4 4 6 1 vs. Nationals May. 5 7.0 4 1 1 10 1 at Rockies Apr. 28 6.0 6 1 1 5 1

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Gurriel Stats

Gurriel has 14 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 13 walks and 28 RBI (54 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashed .310/.363/.552 so far this season.

Gurriel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox May. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox May. 26 1-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 at Phillies May. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Phillies May. 22 4-for-4 1 1 2 8 0 at Pirates May. 21 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Carroll Stats

Corbin Carroll has 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 22 walks and 17 RBI (48 total hits). He has stolen 14 bases.

He's slashed .284/.374/.503 on the year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox May. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Phillies May. 23 3-for-4 0 0 1 5 0 at Phillies May. 22 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

