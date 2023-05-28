A match between Richard Gasquet (No. 50) and Arthur Rinderknech (No. 78) is on tap for Sunday, May 28 as part of the Round of 128 of the French Open in Paris, France.

Richard Gasquet vs. Arthur Rinderknech Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Gasquet vs. Rinderknech Matchup Info

In his previous tournament, the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, Gasquet was defeated by No. 53-ranked Mikael Ymer, 3-6, 5-7, in the Round of 32.

Rinderknech last played on May 23, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon and was defeated 6-7, 6-1, 5-7 by No. 52-ranked Brandon Nakashima.

This is the first time that Gasquet and Rinderknech have squared off on the court in the last five years.

Gasquet vs. Rinderknech Odds and Probabilities

Richard Gasquet Arthur Rinderknech -145 Odds to Win Match +110 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 51.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.3

