On Sunday, Richard Gasquet (No. 50 in the world) faces Arthur Rinderknech (No. 78) in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

With -145 odds, Gasquet is the favorite against Rinderknech (+110) for this matchup.

Richard Gasquet vs. Arthur Rinderknech Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Richard Gasquet vs. Arthur Rinderknech Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Richard Gasquet has a 59.2% chance to win.

Richard Gasquet Arthur Rinderknech -145 Odds to Win Match +110 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 51.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.3

Richard Gasquet vs. Arthur Rinderknech Trends and Insights

Gasquet most recently hit the court on May 22, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, and the match ended in a 3-6, 5-7 defeat by No. 53-ranked Mikael Ymer .

Rinderknech most recently played on May 23, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon and was defeated 6-7, 6-1, 5-7 by No. 52-ranked Brandon Nakashima.

Gasquet has played 25.4 games per match in his 45 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

In his 11 matches on clay over the past 12 months, Gasquet has played an average of 23.1 games.

In the past 12 months, Rinderknech has competed in 37 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 48.5% of the games. He averages 24.7 games per match and 10.1 games per set.

Rinderknech has averaged 21.3 games per match and 9.4 games per set through four matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Gasquet and Rinderknech have matched up in the last five years.

