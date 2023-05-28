Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Yibing Wu: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Roberto Bautista Agut and Yibing Wu are set to match up in the Round of 128 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros on May 28.
You can tune in to Tennis Channel to see Wu attempt to take down Bautista Agut.
Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Yibing Wu Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Bautista Agut vs. Wu Matchup Info
- Bautista Agut lost 2-6, 2-6 against Marco Cecchinato in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (his most recent match).
- In his last match, which was slated for May 25, 2023 at the Gonet Geneva Open, Wu was eliminated against Alexander Zverev via walkover.
- This is the first time that Bautista Agut and Wu have played each other in the last five years.
Bautista Agut vs. Wu Odds and Probabilities
|Roberto Bautista Agut
|Yibing Wu
|-250
|Odds to Win Match
|+180
|+25000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+40000
|71.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|35.7%
|0.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|57
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|43
