Roberto Bautista Agut and Yibing Wu are set to match up in the Round of 128 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros on May 28.

You can tune in to Tennis Channel to see Wu attempt to take down Bautista Agut.

Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Yibing Wu Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Bautista Agut vs. Wu Matchup Info

Bautista Agut lost 2-6, 2-6 against Marco Cecchinato in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (his most recent match).

In his last match, which was slated for May 25, 2023 at the Gonet Geneva Open, Wu was eliminated against Alexander Zverev via walkover.

This is the first time that Bautista Agut and Wu have played each other in the last five years.

Bautista Agut vs. Wu Odds and Probabilities

Roberto Bautista Agut Yibing Wu -250 Odds to Win Match +180 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 35.7% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 57 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43

