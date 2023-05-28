In the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, we have a matchup of No. 59-ranked Yibing Wu versus No. 23 Roberto Bautista Agut.

Bautista Agut is favored (-250) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Wu, who is +180.

Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Yibing Wu Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Yibing Wu Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Roberto Bautista Agut has a 71.4% chance to win.

Roberto Bautista Agut Yibing Wu -250 Odds to Win Match +180 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 35.7% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 57 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43

Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Yibing Wu Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 14, 2023 (his last match), Bautista Agut was defeated by Marco Cecchinato 2-6, 2-6.

Wu is coming off a loss in the quarterfinals at the Gonet Geneva Open, falling 1-4 (retired) to Alexander Zverev.

Bautista Agut has played 24.0 games per match in his 57 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Bautista Agut has played 14 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 24.2 games per match.

In his 25 matches in the past year across all court types, Wu is averaging 26.8 games per match while winning 51.0% of those games.

Wu has averaged 21.1 games per match and 9.9 games per set through seven matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Bautista Agut and Wu have played in the last five years.

