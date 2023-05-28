Roberto Carballes Baena and Emilio Nava are on track to square off in the Round of 128 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros on May 28.

Carballes Baena's match against Nava will air on Tennis Channel.

Roberto Carballes Baena vs. Emilio Nava Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Carballes Baena vs. Nava Matchup Info

In his most recent tournament, the Gonet Geneva Open, Carballes Baena was defeated by No. 33-ranked Grigor Dimitrov, 1-6, 4-6, in the Round of 16.

Nava made it to the Round of 128 by taking down No. 161-ranked Geoffrey Blancaneaux 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Friday.

In his last tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) on May 9, Nava played Flavio Cobolli in the qualification final and was defeated 6-4, 6-7, 5-7.

This is the first time that Carballes Baena and Nava have gone head to head in the last five years.

Carballes Baena vs. Nava Odds and Probabilities

Roberto Carballes Baena Emilio Nava -400 Odds to Win Match +280 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 80.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 26.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 60 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40

