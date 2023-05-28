In the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, No. 58-ranked Roberto Carballes Baena takes on No. 238 Emilio Nava.

Carballes Baena is getting -400 odds to earn a spot in the round of 64 versus Nava (+280).

Roberto Carballes Baena vs. Emilio Nava Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Roberto Carballes Baena vs. Emilio Nava Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Roberto Carballes Baena has an 80.0% chance to win.

Roberto Carballes Baena Emilio Nava -400 Odds to Win Match +280 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 80.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 26.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 60 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40

Roberto Carballes Baena vs. Emilio Nava Trends and Insights

Carballes Baena last played on May 24, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Gonet Geneva Open, and the match finished in a 1-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 33-ranked Grigor Dimitrov .

Nava beat Geoffrey Blancaneaux 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the qualifying round on Friday.

Through 37 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Carballes Baena has played 23.0 games per match and won 48.5% of them.

On clay, Carballes Baena has played 23 matches over the past year, totaling 23.3 games per match while winning 49.8% of games.

Nava has averaged 24.7 games per match through his 21 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 47.4% of the games.

Nava has averaged 28.7 games per match and 9.6 games per set through three matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Carballes Baena and Nava have not matched up on the court.

