Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France is the venue where Sara Bejlek and Kamilla Rakhimova will collide on Sunday in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

Sara Bejlek vs. Kamilla Rakhimova Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Bejlek vs. Rakhimova Matchup Info

In the qualifying round on Friday, Bejlek took down No. 136-ranked Viktoria Kuzmova, 6-4, 6-4.

In her last tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Bejlek fell in the qualification round 2 to No. 118-ranked Nao Hibino, 6-3, 6-7, 2-6 on May 9.

In her most recent match in the Round of 16 of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem, Rakhimova was defeated 4-6, 1-6 versus Alycia Parks.

Bejlek and Rakhimova haven't squared off against each other in the last five years.

Bejlek vs. Rakhimova Odds and Probabilities

Sara Bejlek Kamilla Rakhimova +100 Odds to Win Match -125 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 50.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.8

