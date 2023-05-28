Kamilla Rakhimova (No. 85) will meet Sara Bejlek (No. 180) in the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, May 28.

In the Round of 128, Rakhimova is the favorite against Bejlek, with -125 odds against the underdog's +100.

Sara Bejlek vs. Kamilla Rakhimova Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Sara Bejlek vs. Kamilla Rakhimova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Kamilla Rakhimova has a 55.6% chance to win.

Sara Bejlek Kamilla Rakhimova +100 Odds to Win Match -125 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 50.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.8

Sara Bejlek vs. Kamilla Rakhimova Trends and Insights

Bejlek advanced past Viktoria Kuzmova 6-4, 6-4 in the qualifying round on Friday.

Rakhimova most recently played on May 24, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem and was defeated 4-6, 1-6 by No. 49-ranked Alycia Parks.

Bejlek has played 21.0 games per match in her 12 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

On clay, Bejlek has played two matches over the past year, totaling 22.5 games per match while winning 57.8% of games.

In her 39 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Rakhimova is averaging 22.4 games per match while winning 50.5% of those games.

Rakhimova has averaged 23.3 games per match and 9.8 games per set in 13 matches on clay courts in the past year.

This is the first time that Bejlek and Rakhimova have matched up in the last five years.

