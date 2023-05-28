Sara Bejlek vs. Kamilla Rakhimova: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | French Open
Kamilla Rakhimova (No. 85) will meet Sara Bejlek (No. 180) in the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, May 28.
In the Round of 128, Rakhimova is the favorite against Bejlek, with -125 odds against the underdog's +100.
Sara Bejlek vs. Kamilla Rakhimova Match Information
- Tournament: The French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Sara Bejlek vs. Kamilla Rakhimova Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Kamilla Rakhimova has a 55.6% chance to win.
|Sara Bejlek
|Kamilla Rakhimova
|+100
|Odds to Win Match
|-125
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+40000
|50.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|55.6%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|50.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|49.8
Sara Bejlek vs. Kamilla Rakhimova Trends and Insights
- Bejlek advanced past Viktoria Kuzmova 6-4, 6-4 in the qualifying round on Friday.
- Rakhimova most recently played on May 24, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem and was defeated 4-6, 1-6 by No. 49-ranked Alycia Parks.
- Bejlek has played 21.0 games per match in her 12 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).
- On clay, Bejlek has played two matches over the past year, totaling 22.5 games per match while winning 57.8% of games.
- In her 39 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Rakhimova is averaging 22.4 games per match while winning 50.5% of those games.
- Rakhimova has averaged 23.3 games per match and 9.8 games per set in 13 matches on clay courts in the past year.
- This is the first time that Bejlek and Rakhimova have matched up in the last five years.
