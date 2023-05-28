The Round of 128 of the French Open will see Sara Errani and Jil Teichmann square off at Stade Roland Garros on Sunday, May 28.

The Errani-Teichmann matchup can be watched on Tennis Channel, so tune in to catch the action.

Sara Errani vs. Jil Teichmann Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Errani vs. Teichmann Matchup Info

In her previous tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Errani was eliminated by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, 1-6, 1-6, in the Round of 128.

In her last match on May 23, 2023, Teichmann lost 6-2, 3-6, 2-6 against Emma Navarro in the Round of 16 of the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

Errani and Teichmann haven't squared off against each other in the last five years.

Errani vs. Teichmann Odds and Probabilities

Sara Errani Jil Teichmann +220 Odds to Win Match -300 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 31.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 43.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.8

