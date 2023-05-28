Sara Errani vs. Jil Teichmann: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | French Open
In the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, No. 70-ranked Sara Errani faces No. 75 Jil Teichmann.
Compared to the underdog Errani (+220), Teichmann is favored (-300) to make it to the round of 64.
Sara Errani vs. Jil Teichmann Match Information
- Tournament: The French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Sara Errani vs. Jil Teichmann Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Jil Teichmann has a 75.0% chance to win.
|Sara Errani
|Jil Teichmann
|+220
|Odds to Win Match
|-300
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+25000
|31.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|75.0%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.4%
|43.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|56.8
Sara Errani vs. Jil Teichmann Trends and Insights
- Errani most recently played on May 10, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, and the matchup finished in a 1-6, 1-6 loss to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova .
- Teichmann last played on May 23, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Internationaux de Strasbourg and was defeated 6-2, 3-6, 2-6 by No. 82-ranked Emma Navarro.
- Errani has played 28 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 20.2 games per match.
- In her 14 matches on clay over the past 12 months, Errani has played an average of 19.6 games.
- In her 39 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Teichmann is averaging 23.2 games per match and winning 47.6% of those games.
- In seven matches on clay courts in the past year, Teichmann has averaged 27.0 games per match and 9.5 games per set, winning 45.0% of the games.
- Errani and Teichmann have not played each other since 2015.
