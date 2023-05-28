In the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, No. 70-ranked Sara Errani faces No. 75 Jil Teichmann.

Compared to the underdog Errani (+220), Teichmann is favored (-300) to make it to the round of 64.

Sara Errani vs. Jil Teichmann Match Information

  • Tournament: The French Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Sunday, May 28
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Venue: Stade Roland Garros
  • Location: Paris, France
  • Court Surface: Clay

Sara Errani vs. Jil Teichmann Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jil Teichmann has a 75.0% chance to win.

Sara Errani Jil Teichmann
+220 Odds to Win Match -300
+40000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000
31.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0%
0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4%
43.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.8

Sara Errani vs. Jil Teichmann Trends and Insights

  • Errani most recently played on May 10, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, and the matchup finished in a 1-6, 1-6 loss to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova .
  • Teichmann last played on May 23, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Internationaux de Strasbourg and was defeated 6-2, 3-6, 2-6 by No. 82-ranked Emma Navarro.
  • Errani has played 28 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 20.2 games per match.
  • In her 14 matches on clay over the past 12 months, Errani has played an average of 19.6 games.
  • In her 39 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Teichmann is averaging 23.2 games per match and winning 47.6% of those games.
  • In seven matches on clay courts in the past year, Teichmann has averaged 27.0 games per match and 9.5 games per set, winning 45.0% of the games.
  • Errani and Teichmann have not played each other since 2015.

