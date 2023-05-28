In the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, No. 70-ranked Sara Errani faces No. 75 Jil Teichmann.

Compared to the underdog Errani (+220), Teichmann is favored (-300) to make it to the round of 64.

Sara Errani vs. Jil Teichmann Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Sara Errani vs. Jil Teichmann Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jil Teichmann has a 75.0% chance to win.

Sara Errani Jil Teichmann +220 Odds to Win Match -300 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 31.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 43.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.8

Sara Errani vs. Jil Teichmann Trends and Insights

Errani most recently played on May 10, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, and the matchup finished in a 1-6, 1-6 loss to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova .

Teichmann last played on May 23, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Internationaux de Strasbourg and was defeated 6-2, 3-6, 2-6 by No. 82-ranked Emma Navarro.

Errani has played 28 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 20.2 games per match.

In her 14 matches on clay over the past 12 months, Errani has played an average of 19.6 games.

In her 39 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Teichmann is averaging 23.2 games per match and winning 47.6% of those games.

In seven matches on clay courts in the past year, Teichmann has averaged 27.0 games per match and 9.5 games per set, winning 45.0% of the games.

Errani and Teichmann have not played each other since 2015.

