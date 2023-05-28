Sebastian Ofner's Round of 128 match in the French Open versus Maxime Cressy is slated for Sunday, May 28.

Tune in to Tennis Channel to see Ofner and Cressy take the court.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sebastian Ofner vs. Maxime Cressy Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Ofner vs. Cressy Matchup Info

In the qualifying round on Friday, Ofner eliminated No. 137-ranked Facundo Diaz Acosta, 7-5, 6-3.

In his most recent tournament, the Mutua Madrid Open, Ofner lost in the qualification final to No. 112-ranked Roman Safiullin, 4-6, 6-7 on April 25.

In the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (his previous tournament), Cressy was defeated in the Round of 128 by No. 484-ranked Guido Pella, 3-6, 4-6.

Ofner hasn't faced Cressy in the past five years.

Ofner vs. Cressy Odds and Probabilities

Sebastian Ofner Maxime Cressy -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 58.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.