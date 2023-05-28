Sebastian Ofner vs. Maxime Cressy: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sebastian Ofner's Round of 128 match in the French Open versus Maxime Cressy is slated for Sunday, May 28.
Tune in to Tennis Channel to see Ofner and Cressy take the court.
Sebastian Ofner vs. Maxime Cressy Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Ofner vs. Cressy Matchup Info
- In the qualifying round on Friday, Ofner eliminated No. 137-ranked Facundo Diaz Acosta, 7-5, 6-3.
- In his most recent tournament, the Mutua Madrid Open, Ofner lost in the qualification final to No. 112-ranked Roman Safiullin, 4-6, 6-7 on April 25.
- In the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (his previous tournament), Cressy was defeated in the Round of 128 by No. 484-ranked Guido Pella, 3-6, 4-6.
- Ofner hasn't faced Cressy in the past five years.
Ofner vs. Cressy Odds and Probabilities
|Sebastian Ofner
|Maxime Cressy
|-250
|Odds to Win Match
|+190
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|71.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|34.5%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|58.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|41.4
