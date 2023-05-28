Sebastian Ofner vs. Maxime Cressy: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | French Open
Sebastian Ofner (No. 118 ranking) will take on Maxime Cressy (No. 42) in the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, May 28.
With -250 odds, Ofner is favored over Cressy (+190) in this match.
Sebastian Ofner vs. Maxime Cressy Match Information
- Tournament: The French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Sebastian Ofner vs. Maxime Cressy Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Ofner has a 71.4% chance to win.
|Sebastian Ofner
|Maxime Cressy
|-250
|Odds to Win Match
|+190
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|71.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|34.5%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|58.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|41.4
Sebastian Ofner vs. Maxime Cressy Trends and Insights
- In the qualifying round on Friday, Ofner defeated No. 137-ranked Facundo Diaz Acosta, 7-5, 6-3.
- In his last match on May 11, 2023, Cressy lost 3-6, 4-6 against Guido Pella in the Round of 128 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- In his 17 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Ofner has played an average of 25.5 games.
- Ofner has played nine matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 24.8 games per match.
- Cressy is averaging 27.3 games per match through his 52 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 50.5% of those games.
- Cressy has averaged 25.3 games per match and 10.1 games per set through four matches on clay courts in the past year.
- This is the first time that Ofner and Cressy have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
