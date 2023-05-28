Sebastian Ofner (No. 118 ranking) will take on Maxime Cressy (No. 42) in the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, May 28.

With -250 odds, Ofner is favored over Cressy (+190) in this match.

Sebastian Ofner vs. Maxime Cressy Match Information

  • Tournament: The French Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Sunday, May 28
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Venue: Stade Roland Garros
  • Location: Paris, France
  • Court Surface: Clay

Sebastian Ofner vs. Maxime Cressy Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Ofner has a 71.4% chance to win.

Sebastian Ofner Maxime Cressy
-250 Odds to Win Match +190
+50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000
71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5%
0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2%
58.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.4

Sebastian Ofner vs. Maxime Cressy Trends and Insights

  • In the qualifying round on Friday, Ofner defeated No. 137-ranked Facundo Diaz Acosta, 7-5, 6-3.
  • In his last match on May 11, 2023, Cressy lost 3-6, 4-6 against Guido Pella in the Round of 128 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
  • In his 17 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Ofner has played an average of 25.5 games.
  • Ofner has played nine matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 24.8 games per match.
  • Cressy is averaging 27.3 games per match through his 52 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 50.5% of those games.
  • Cressy has averaged 25.3 games per match and 10.1 games per set through four matches on clay courts in the past year.
  • This is the first time that Ofner and Cressy have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

