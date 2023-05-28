Sebastian Ofner (No. 118 ranking) will take on Maxime Cressy (No. 42) in the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, May 28.

With -250 odds, Ofner is favored over Cressy (+190) in this match.

Sebastian Ofner vs. Maxime Cressy Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Sebastian Ofner vs. Maxime Cressy Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Ofner has a 71.4% chance to win.

Sebastian Ofner Maxime Cressy -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 58.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.4

Sebastian Ofner vs. Maxime Cressy Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Friday, Ofner defeated No. 137-ranked Facundo Diaz Acosta, 7-5, 6-3.

In his last match on May 11, 2023, Cressy lost 3-6, 4-6 against Guido Pella in the Round of 128 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

In his 17 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Ofner has played an average of 25.5 games.

Ofner has played nine matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 24.8 games per match.

Cressy is averaging 27.3 games per match through his 52 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 50.5% of those games.

Cressy has averaged 25.3 games per match and 10.1 games per set through four matches on clay courts in the past year.

This is the first time that Ofner and Cressy have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

