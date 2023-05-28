The Round of 128 of the French Open will see Selena Janicijevic and Oceane Dodin square off at Stade Roland Garros on Sunday, May 28.

Selena Janicijevic vs. Oceane Dodin Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Janicijevic vs. Dodin Matchup Info

In the Round of 16 of the Internationaux de Strasbourg on May 24, 2023 (her last match), Janicijevic lost to Varvara Gracheva 2-6, 1-6.

In her last match on May 21, 2023, Dodin lost 6-2, 1-6, 4-6 against Janicijevic in the Round of 32 of the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

In the lone matchup between Janicijevic and Dodin in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 32 at Internationaux de Strasbourg, Janicijevic came out on top, registering the 2-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory.

Janicijevic and Dodin have matched up for three sets, and it's been Janicijevic who has taken the upper hand, claiming two of them. Dodin has come out on top in one set.

Janicijevic has bested Dodin in 25 total games between them, securing 14 games (56.0%) against Dodin's 11.

Janicijevic vs. Dodin Odds and Probabilities

Selena Janicijevic Oceane Dodin +135 Odds to Win Match -175 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 63.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 47.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.8

