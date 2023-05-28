Oceane Dodin (No. 121) will face Selena Janicijevic (No. 188) in the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, May 28.

In this round of 64 match against Janicijevic (+135), Dodin is favored with -175 odds.

Selena Janicijevic vs. Oceane Dodin Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Selena Janicijevic vs. Oceane Dodin Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Oceane Dodin has a 63.6% chance to win.

Selena Janicijevic Oceane Dodin +135 Odds to Win Match -175 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 63.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 47.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.8

Selena Janicijevic vs. Oceane Dodin Trends and Insights

Janicijevic last played on May 24, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the Internationaux de Strasbourg, and the match ended in a 2-6, 1-6 defeat by No. 44-ranked Varvara Gracheva .

Dodin most recently played on May 21, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Internationaux de Strasbourg and was defeated 6-2, 1-6, 4-6 by No. 189-ranked Janicijevic.

Janicijevic has played seven matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 22.3 games per match.

Janicijevic has played two matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 20.0 games per match.

Dodin is averaging 19.5 games per match in her 17 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 42.5% of those games.

Dodin has averaged 19.4 games per match and 8.5 games per set through seven matches on clay courts in the past year.

Janicijevic and Dodin have played one time dating back to 2015, in the Internationaux de Strasbourg Round of 32. Janicijevic claimed victory in that matchup 2-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Janicijevic and Dodin have faced off in three total sets, with Janicijevic claiming two of them and Dodin one.

Janicijevic has the upper hand in 25 total games versus Dodin, capturing 14 of them.

In one match between Janicijevic and Dodin, they have played 25.0 games and 3.0 sets per match on average.

