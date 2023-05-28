Shuai Zhang and Magdalena Frech are prepared to meet in the Round of 128 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros on May 28.

The Zhang-Frech match will air on Tennis Channel, so tune in to take in the action.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Shuai Zhang vs. Magdalena Frech Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Zhang vs. Frech Matchup Info

In her last tournament, the Internationaux de Strasbourg, Zhang was eliminated by No. 92-ranked Anna-Lena Friedsam, 0-6, 0-6, in the Round of 32.

In the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (her most recent tournament), Frech was eliminated in the Round of 64 by No. 23-ranked Madison Keys, 3-6, 2-6.

Zhang and Frech went toe to toe in the Round of 32 at the 2018 WTA Hiroshima, Japan Women Singles on September 11, 2018. Zhang won the match 7-5, 6-3.

In two sets between Zhang and Frech, Zhang has pulled off the sweep, securing wins in all of them.

Zhang and Frech have played 21 total games, with Zhang securing the win in 13 games and Frech claiming eight.

Zhang vs. Frech Odds and Probabilities

Shuai Zhang Magdalena Frech +260 Odds to Win Match -350 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 27.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 39.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.