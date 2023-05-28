Shuai Zhang vs. Magdalena Frech: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Shuai Zhang and Magdalena Frech are prepared to meet in the Round of 128 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros on May 28.
The Zhang-Frech match will air on Tennis Channel, so tune in to take in the action.
Shuai Zhang vs. Magdalena Frech Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Zhang vs. Frech Matchup Info
- In her last tournament, the Internationaux de Strasbourg, Zhang was eliminated by No. 92-ranked Anna-Lena Friedsam, 0-6, 0-6, in the Round of 32.
- In the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (her most recent tournament), Frech was eliminated in the Round of 64 by No. 23-ranked Madison Keys, 3-6, 2-6.
- Zhang and Frech went toe to toe in the Round of 32 at the 2018 WTA Hiroshima, Japan Women Singles on September 11, 2018. Zhang won the match 7-5, 6-3.
- In two sets between Zhang and Frech, Zhang has pulled off the sweep, securing wins in all of them.
- Zhang and Frech have played 21 total games, with Zhang securing the win in 13 games and Frech claiming eight.
Zhang vs. Frech Odds and Probabilities
|Shuai Zhang
|Magdalena Frech
|+260
|Odds to Win Match
|-350
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|27.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|77.8%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|39.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|60.1
