In the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, Magdalena Frech (ranked No. 87) takes on Shuai Zhang (No. 30).

Against the underdog Zhang (+260), Frech is the favorite (-350) to make it to the round of 64.

Shuai Zhang vs. Magdalena Frech Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Shuai Zhang vs. Magdalena Frech Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Magdalena Frech has a 77.8% chance to win.

Shuai Zhang Magdalena Frech +260 Odds to Win Match -350 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 27.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 39.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.1

Shuai Zhang vs. Magdalena Frech Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of the Internationaux de Strasbourg on May 22, 2023 (her most recent match), Zhang was dropped by Anna-Lena Friedsam 0-6, 0-6.

In her most recent match in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Frech went down 3-6, 2-6 versus Madison Keys.

In her 50 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Zhang has played an average of 19.3 games.

In her six matches on clay over the past year, Zhang has played an average of 16.0 games.

In the past year, Frech has competed in 49 total matches (across all court types), winning 51.2% of the games. She averages 21.2 games per match and 9.3 games per set.

In 13 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months, Frech has averaged 19.4 games per match and 9.3 games per set, winning 53.6% of the games.

Zhang and Frech have met once dating back to 2015, in the 2018 WTA Hiroshima, Japan Women Singles Round of 32. Zhang claimed victory in that matchup 7-5, 6-3.

Zhang and Frech have played two total sets, with Zhang winning two of them and Frech zero.

Zhang and Frech have matched up for 21 total games, and Zhang has won more often, securing 13 of them.

Zhang and Frech have squared off one time, averaging 21.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

