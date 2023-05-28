The Round of 128 at the French Open is set for Sunday, with Elizabeth Mandlik, the No. 118-ranked player, matching up with Simona Waltert, the No. 127-ranked player.

You can turn on Tennis Channel to see Waltert attempt to hold off Mandlik.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Simona Waltert vs. Elizabeth Mandlik Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Waltert vs. Mandlik Matchup Info

By defeating No. 175-ranked Elsa Jacquemot 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 on Friday, Waltert advanced to the Round of 128.

Waltert was eliminated by Anna-Lena Friedsam (5-7, 3-6) on May 9 in the qualification round 2 of her most recent tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Mandlik was victorious 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 against Laura Pigossi in the qualifying round on Thursday.

In her most recent tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) on May 8, Mandlik squared off against Kamilla Rakhimova in the qualification round 1 and was taken down 2-6, 1-6.

Waltert and Mandlik haven't squared off against each other in the last five years.

Waltert vs. Mandlik Odds and Probabilities

Simona Waltert Elizabeth Mandlik +110 Odds to Win Match -145 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 59.2% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 48.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.