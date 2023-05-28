In the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, we have a matchup featuring No. 118-ranked Elizabeth Mandlik versus No. 127 Simona Waltert.

With -145 odds, Mandlik is favored over Waltert (+110) in this match.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Simona Waltert vs. Elizabeth Mandlik Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Simona Waltert vs. Elizabeth Mandlik Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elizabeth Mandlik has a 59.2% chance to win.

Simona Waltert Elizabeth Mandlik +110 Odds to Win Match -145 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 59.2% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 48.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Simona Waltert vs. Elizabeth Mandlik Trends and Insights

Waltert is coming off a 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 victory over No. 175-ranked Elsa Jacquemot in Friday's qualifying round.

Mandlik won 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 against Laura Pigossi in the qualifying round on Thursday.

In her 19 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Waltert has played an average of 23.6 games.

On clay, Waltert has played seven matches over the past 12 months, totaling 25.0 games per match while winning 54.3% of games.

Mandlik has averaged 22.6 games per match in her 24 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 48.3% of the games.

Mandlik has averaged 21.4 games per match and 8.8 games per set in seven matches on clay courts in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Waltert and Mandlik have not met on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.