Sunday's Round of 128 at the French Open includes a match between Sorana Cirstea and Jasmine Paolini at Stade Roland Garros.

Sorana Cirstea vs. Jasmine Paolini Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Cirstea vs. Paolini Matchup Info

Cirstea lost 6-7, 5-7 against Clara Burel in the Round of 32 of the Internationaux de Strasbourg (her most recent match).

In her most recent match on May 12, 2023, Paolini lost 6-7, 1-6 versus Elena Rybakina in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

In the lone matchup between Cirstea and Paolini in the last five years, which took place in the quarterfinals at Zavarovalnica Sava Portoroz, Paolini came out on top, claiming the 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 victory.

Paolini has taken two sets against Cirstea, good for a 66.7% win rate, while Cirstea has taken home one set.

In 27 total games, Paolini has the advantage, earning the win in 16 of them, while Cirstea has won 11.

Cirstea vs. Paolini Odds and Probabilities

Sorana Cirstea Jasmine Paolini -300 Odds to Win Match +225 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 30.8% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 56.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.6

