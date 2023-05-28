No. 31-ranked Sorana Cirstea will meet No. 52 Jasmine Paolini in the French Open Round of 128 on Sunday, May 28.

Against the underdog Paolini (+225), Cirstea is the favorite (-300) to get to the round of 64.

Sorana Cirstea vs. Jasmine Paolini Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Sorana Cirstea vs. Jasmine Paolini Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sorana Cirstea has a 75.0% chance to win.

Sorana Cirstea Jasmine Paolini -300 Odds to Win Match +225 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 30.8% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 56.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.6

Sorana Cirstea vs. Jasmine Paolini Trends and Insights

Cirstea most recently hit the court on May 22, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Internationaux de Strasbourg, and the matchup ended in a 6-7, 5-7 loss to No. 122-ranked Clara Burel .

In her last match in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Paolini was defeated 6-7, 1-6 versus Elena Rybakina.

Through 39 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Cirstea has played 22.4 games per match and won 51.4% of them.

In her six matches on clay over the past 12 months, Cirstea has played an average of 23.3 games.

Paolini has played 34 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 20.4 games per match and winning 49.6% of those games.

Paolini has averaged 19.8 games per match and 8.8 games per set through 12 matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months.

Cirstea and Paolini have matched up one time dating back to 2015, in the Zavarovalnica Sava Portoroz quarterfinals. Paolini won that match 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.

Paolini and Cirstea have matched up in three total sets, with Paolini winning two of them and Cirstea one.

Paolini and Cirstea have matched up in 27 total games, with Paolini taking 16 and Cirstea capturing 11.

In one head-to-head match, Cirstea and Paolini have averaged 27.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

