Stan Wawrinka, the No. 88-ranked player, and Albert Ramos-Vinolas, the No. 66-ranked player, will the hit court on May 28 for a matchup in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

Stan Wawrinka vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Wawrinka vs. Ramos-Vinolas Matchup Info

Wawrinka is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 33-ranked Grigor Dimitrov, 4-6, 6-7, in the Round of 64 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Ramos-Vinolas is coming off a 6-3, 6-7, 4-6 defeat to No. 97-ranked Juan Pablo Varillas in the Round of 32 at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.

Wawrinka hasn't matched up with Ramos-Vinolas in the past five years.

Wawrinka vs. Ramos-Vinolas Odds and Probabilities

Stan Wawrinka Albert Ramos-Vinolas -275 Odds to Win Match +210 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 57.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.8

