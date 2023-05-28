Stan Wawrinka vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Stan Wawrinka, the No. 88-ranked player, and Albert Ramos-Vinolas, the No. 66-ranked player, will the hit court on May 28 for a matchup in the Round of 128 of the French Open.
You can turn on Tennis Channel to see Ramos-Vinolas try to take down Wawrinka.
Stan Wawrinka vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Wawrinka vs. Ramos-Vinolas Matchup Info
- Wawrinka is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 33-ranked Grigor Dimitrov, 4-6, 6-7, in the Round of 64 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- Ramos-Vinolas is coming off a 6-3, 6-7, 4-6 defeat to No. 97-ranked Juan Pablo Varillas in the Round of 32 at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.
- Wawrinka hasn't matched up with Ramos-Vinolas in the past five years.
Wawrinka vs. Ramos-Vinolas Odds and Probabilities
|Stan Wawrinka
|Albert Ramos-Vinolas
|-275
|Odds to Win Match
|+210
|+25000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|73.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|32.3%
|0.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|57.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|42.8
