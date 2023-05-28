Albert Ramos-Vinolas (No. 66) will face Stan Wawrinka (No. 88) in the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, May 28.

Wawrinka is favored (-275) in this match, compared to the underdog Ramos-Vinolas, who is +210.

Stan Wawrinka vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Stan Wawrinka vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Stan Wawrinka has a 73.3% chance to win.

Stan Wawrinka Albert Ramos-Vinolas -275 Odds to Win Match +210 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 57.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.8

Stan Wawrinka vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 12, 2023 (his last match), Wawrinka was dropped by Grigor Dimitrov 4-6, 6-7.

Ramos-Vinolas is coming off a 6-3, 6-7, 4-6 loss at the hands of No. 97-ranked Juan Pablo Varillas in the Round of 32 at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.

In his 37 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Wawrinka has played an average of 26.3 games.

Wawrinka has played eight matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 25.3 games per match.

In the past year, Ramos-Vinolas has played 44 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 47.5% of the games. He averages 24.9 games per match and 9.9 games per set.

Ramos-Vinolas has averaged 24.7 games per match and 9.7 games per set through 24 matches on clay courts in the past year.

This is the first time that Wawrinka and Ramos-Vinolas have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

