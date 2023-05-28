Albert Ramos-Vinolas (No. 66) will face Stan Wawrinka (No. 88) in the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, May 28.

Wawrinka is favored (-275) in this match, compared to the underdog Ramos-Vinolas, who is +210.

Stan Wawrinka vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Match Information

  • Tournament: The French Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Sunday, May 28
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Venue: Stade Roland Garros
  • Location: Paris, France
  • Court Surface: Clay

Stan Wawrinka vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Stan Wawrinka has a 73.3% chance to win.

Stan Wawrinka Albert Ramos-Vinolas
-275 Odds to Win Match +210
+25000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000
73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3%
0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2%
57.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.8

Stan Wawrinka vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Trends and Insights

  • In the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 12, 2023 (his last match), Wawrinka was dropped by Grigor Dimitrov 4-6, 6-7.
  • Ramos-Vinolas is coming off a 6-3, 6-7, 4-6 loss at the hands of No. 97-ranked Juan Pablo Varillas in the Round of 32 at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.
  • In his 37 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Wawrinka has played an average of 26.3 games.
  • Wawrinka has played eight matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 25.3 games per match.
  • In the past year, Ramos-Vinolas has played 44 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 47.5% of the games. He averages 24.9 games per match and 9.9 games per set.
  • Ramos-Vinolas has averaged 24.7 games per match and 9.7 games per set through 24 matches on clay courts in the past year.
  • This is the first time that Wawrinka and Ramos-Vinolas have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

