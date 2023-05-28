Stan Wawrinka vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | French Open
Albert Ramos-Vinolas (No. 66) will face Stan Wawrinka (No. 88) in the Round of 128 of the French Open on Sunday, May 28.
Wawrinka is favored (-275) in this match, compared to the underdog Ramos-Vinolas, who is +210.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Stan Wawrinka vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Match Information
- Tournament: The French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Stan Wawrinka vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Stan Wawrinka has a 73.3% chance to win.
|Stan Wawrinka
|Albert Ramos-Vinolas
|-275
|Odds to Win Match
|+210
|+25000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|73.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|32.3%
|0.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|57.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|42.8
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Stan Wawrinka vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 12, 2023 (his last match), Wawrinka was dropped by Grigor Dimitrov 4-6, 6-7.
- Ramos-Vinolas is coming off a 6-3, 6-7, 4-6 loss at the hands of No. 97-ranked Juan Pablo Varillas in the Round of 32 at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.
- In his 37 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Wawrinka has played an average of 26.3 games.
- Wawrinka has played eight matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 25.3 games per match.
- In the past year, Ramos-Vinolas has played 44 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 47.5% of the games. He averages 24.9 games per match and 9.9 games per set.
- Ramos-Vinolas has averaged 24.7 games per match and 9.7 games per set through 24 matches on clay courts in the past year.
- This is the first time that Wawrinka and Ramos-Vinolas have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.