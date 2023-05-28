Sunday's Round of 128 at the French Open includes a match between Tamara Zidansek and Qinwen Zheng at Stade Roland Garros.

You can follow the action on Tennis Channel as Zidansek tries to hold off Zheng.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tamara Zidansek vs. Qinwen Zheng Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Zidansek vs. Zheng Matchup Info

In the qualifying round on Friday, Zidansek defeated Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov 6-2, 7-6.

Zidansek was beaten in the quarterfinals of her previous tournament (the Copa Colsanitas) 3-6, 6-2, 2-6 by No. 116-ranked Peyton Stearns on April 7.

In her last match on May 16, 2023, Zheng came up short 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 against Veronika Kudermetova in the quarterfinals of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

This is the first time that Zidansek and Zheng have gone head to head in the last five years.

Zidansek vs. Zheng Odds and Probabilities

Tamara Zidansek Qinwen Zheng +310 Odds to Win Match -450 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 24.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 81.8% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 39.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.