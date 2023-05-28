On Sunday, Qinwen Zheng (No. 19 in the world) meets Tamara Zidansek (No. 110) in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

Zheng is favored (-450) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Zidansek, who is +310.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Tamara Zidansek vs. Qinwen Zheng Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 28

Sunday, May 28 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tamara Zidansek vs. Qinwen Zheng Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Qinwen Zheng has an 81.8% chance to win.

Tamara Zidansek Qinwen Zheng +310 Odds to Win Match -450 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 24.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 81.8% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 39.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Tamara Zidansek vs. Qinwen Zheng Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Friday, Zidansek beat No. 131-ranked Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov, 6-2, 7-6.

In her last match in the quarterfinals of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Zheng was defeated 6-3, 3-6, 4-6 against Veronika Kudermetova.

Zidansek has played 26 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 22.6 games per match.

In her five matches on clay over the past 12 months, Zidansek has played an average of 23.0 games.

In the past 12 months, Zheng has played 48 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 54.0% of the games. She averages 22.0 games per match and 10.1 games per set.

On clay, Zheng has played 10 matches and averaged 22.5 games per match and 10.2 games per set.

Zidansek and Zheng have not competed against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.